Elite League: Fife Flyers 3, Cardiff Devils 4 (after sudden death overtime); Coventry Blaze 4, Glasgow Clan 3 (after sudden death overtime); Guildford Flames 6, Dundee Stars 3



Brodie Reid broke Fife Flyers hearts with the game-winner only 32 seconds into sudden death overtime for high-flying Cardiff Devils in the Premier Sports Elite League at Kirkcaldy.



The men from the Principality were 2-1 down going into the final four minutes at The Fife Ice Arena but they claimed two quick goals to lead 3-2 only for Fife to level at 3-3 with 40 seconds left to send the game into the extra session.



Earlier, Dillon Lawrence fired Fife ahead after seven minutes but eight minutes after that Cardiff were level, Cole Sandford netting.

The Kirkcaldy club then scored on a power play when Reece Harsch made it 2-1 with seven seconds remaining in the opening session.



Flyers held out until late in the game but then there was heartache for the home fans as Devils levelled with 3min 3sec left on the clock. Joey Martin did the damage and 1min 22sec from time Justin Crandall netted an unassisted goal to stun Flyers fans.



Never-say-die Flyers re-grouped quickly and Mikael Johansson was set up by Brayden Sherbinin to claim the equaliser inside the final minute and send this tense game into sudden death overtime.



Fife earn a point for the 3-3 scoreline at the end of regulation time, and they have claimed three out of a possible four points in a home double-header this weekend after beating Coventry Blaze 5-3 at Kirkcaldy on Saturday.



But they had hoped for a maximum point weekend before 33-year-old Canadian forward Reid latched onto the puck to score unassisted.



Elsewhere, Glasgow Clan skidded to their 15th straight defeat in all competitions when they were edged 4-3 at Coventry Blaze after sudden death overtime.



John Curran netted 1min 16sec into the extra session at The SkyDome after the side had been locked at 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

Gary Haden fired the Scots ahead after 1min 59sec but Blaze levelled through Mitch Cook eight minutes later.



Haden counted unassisted after 22 minutes for 2-1 in favour of the Braehead squad but Curran equalised three minutes later and the home side edged ahead in the 48th minute through Jack Billings.



Back came Clan and Mitch Jones levelled at 3-3 only 67seconds later to take the game into overtime.

Meanwhile, Dundee Stars were 4-0 behind after the first period at Guildford Flames and were never able to recover before going down 6-3.

PICTURE: Al Goold captures the action in a clash between Fife Flyers and Cardiff Devils earlier this season at The Fife Ice Arena

