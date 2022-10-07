Grange have praised Capital club CALA for allowing them to use one of their slots at Meggetland for their biggest match of the season so far, a home joust with defending Premiership champions Western (push back 16.30).

The club’s normal home pitch at Fettes College has been out of action this week and the club have been forced to train on different pitches at different times.

Coach Stevie Grubb said that despite this disruption the team have trained really well and are looking forward to the challenge of playing the current league champions.

Grubb added: “The new players we have this year are starting to gel and I can see the team coming together as a cohesive unit. Western and ourselves have made positive starts to the league this year and Saturday is going to be a good test for both clubs.”

Grange, who were runners-up to Western last season, have no injury concerns and the playcaller said: “We need to thank CALA Edinburgh Hockey Club for allowing us to use one of their Meggetland slots to play this important match.”

Western coach Vishal Marwaha was encouraged by the club’s performance last weekend in Germany in the EuroHockey League, despite two defeats.

They lost 9-1 to German cracks Harvestehuder THC and 3-1 to Club Egara from Spain in Hamburg and Marwaha said: “Both teams are excellent and are packed with internationals.

“The guys are in a good place heading into the weekend. When you play teams at a higher level it lifts your performance so we need to make sure we carry the European experience into Saturday.”

Hamish Galt misses out through injury for Western but otherwise the Auchenhowie men are at full-strength and Western skipper Rob Harwood said: “The game is of great importance. Last season there were hardly any points dropped outside of these fixtures and winning them proved to be the difference.

“The boys are going into the game full of confidence having had a really positive experience in Germany and coming through injury free. It’s always an exciting encounter when we play Grange and we expect nothing different on Saturday with plenty of goals on the cards. We are confident we can come out on top.”

FIXTURES: Premiership (men): Hillhead v Kelburne (Upper Windyedge), Inverleith v Watsonians (The Mary Erskine School), Uddingston v Dunfermline (Uddingston Cricket and Sports Club),Grange v Western (Meggetland, 16.30), FMGM Monarchs v Edinburgh University (Dalnacraig), Erskine Stewart’s Melvile v Clydesdale (Inverleith Playing Fields).

PICTURE: action from Uddingston v Grange at Fettes by Nigel Duncan

