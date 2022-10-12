The External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson says that decarbonisation, Arctic research and renewable energy are key areas for collaboration – and that Scotland has world-leading expertise.
Mr Robertson is attending the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik joined by a delegation from Scotland including representatives from parliament, universities and island councils. Scotland will concentrate on knowledge exchange and international collaborations and subjects ranging from biodiversity loss and ocean energy to higher education and rural connectivity.
Speaking on his arrival in Iceland for a two day programme, Mr Robertson said: “Scotland has grown confident in its role as the world’s most northerly non-Arctic nation. The Arctic Circle Assembly offers an excellent opportunity for Scotland to promote our expertise in relation to the ambitions and challenges in both Europe and North America that we share with our Arctic partners.
“We are keen to work with our Arctic neighbours to tackle joint issues such as decarbonising our societies, promoting rural wellbeing and tackling climate change. Scotland has a wealth of knowledge to contribute as an expert partner to Arctic dialogue while learning from the solutions developed by others.
“Iceland’s success illustrate how smaller countries can be an influential and effective force for good internationally. We also share Iceland’s commitment to international co-operation as a way to promote sustainability and prosperity, both at home and overseas.
“I look forward to our continuing participation in the Arctic Circle Assembly and I am sure the strong Scottish presence this year will lead to even more opportunities for collaboration in the region.”
Scottish Ministers have taken part in the Assembly every year since 2016 and the Arctic Circle Forum, a spin-off from the Assembly was held in Edinburgh in 2017.
