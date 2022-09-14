Popular Edinburgh hockey club boosted by sponsorship backing from city law firm.

A Scottish law firm is sponsoring Edinburgh University Men’s Hockey Club (EUMHC) following one of the most successful seasons in the club’s 120-year history.

The firm’s sponsorship of EUMHC will help the club with general admin and running costs that are crucial to its continued success.

With a commitment to the development of its players and the aim of encouraging more students to play sport, long-established Gibson Kerr was keen to support the growing club which is now the biggest men’s university sports club in the UK.

Current Sponsorship Secretary of the EUMHC, Ben Wilson, said: “The whole team feel really privileged to receive Gibson Kerr’s sponsorship.

“As a club, we have considerable expenses. We now have four teams training a night and we require good equipment. Last year, we spent a lot of money on balls, bibs, cones and other kit that is crucial for the club and we expect that this year, that outgoing might be even more.

“In addition, we have umpires to pay, goal keeping kit to invest in, more bibs to purchase and with the introduction of our 8th team this year, another training session to fund.

“As you might imagine, we’re absolutely thrilled with the sponsorship from Gibson Kerr. The money will go a long way in helping us pay a massive chunk of our expenses and it will really help take the weight off and provide much needed security.”

The newly Gibson Kerr branded kit made its first appearance at the hockey club’s first game this season at Peffermill Playing Fields on the 11th September following one of its most successful seasons to date.

The club added to its list of growing accolades last year which now includes becoming two-time Scottish League and Scottish Cup champions and four-time British Universities and College Sport champions. The club was also the first Scottish men’s side to gain promotion to the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Premier National since the formation of BUCS in 2008.

Ben added: “After such a strong last season, we are hoping to build upon this success next year. At the moment we have 190 members and we are looking forward to another great year ahead as we continue to nurture some of Scotland’s future hockey stars.”

The legal firm has also been invited to meet the club members and present to the teams, sharing some information on Gibson Kerr and the work that they do, as well as joining them for a spot of hockey.

Donald Towsey, solicitor in Gibson Kerr’s property team and keen hockey player, said: “The club plays a huge part of the university’s sporting community and Gibson Kerr are delighted to support it.

“We are also hoping we might be able to inspire some budding lawyers in the team by telling them about the work we do.”

Gibson Kerr dates back more than 100 years and was acquired by Partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005. Fiona is Head of Family Law, Partner Lindsay Maclean, who joined the firm in 2007, is Head of Personal Law, and the Property team is headed by Beverley Cottrell.

