Helen Bauer is basic, well, basic-plus, because she is aware of it.

2019’s Best Newcomer nominee has announced her first UK tour and is bringing it back to Edinburgh following a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s Pleasance Courtyard where it made the list of Best Reviewed comedy shows of the Fringe.

Her new show, ‘Madam Good Tit’, is about self-confidence, self-esteem and self-care.

After the sell-out success of her debut hour, ‘Little Miss Baby Angel Face’, at the Fringe and a prestigious Soho Theatre run that followed, Helen’s star has truly risen during the past year with laugh out loud appearances on Live at The Apollo (BBC 2) and The Stand-Up Sketch Show (ITV2).

This comedy powerhouse also had her own BBC Three show, ‘Small Doses’, released at the end of March on BBCiPlayer, made by the producers of ‘Feel Good’. Helen also co-hosts two critically acclaimed hit podcasts: ‘Trusty Hogs’ with Catherine Bohart and ‘Daddy Look At Me’ with Rosie Jones.

Catch Helen at The Stand on Wednesday 28 September 2022.

