Now it is time to get back to normal for everyone involved in Operation Unicorn, a well-rehearsed exercise involving Police Scotland, The Scottish Government and The City of Edinburgh Council.

A great deal of effort is now being put in to get the city moving again following the departure of the Queen’s cortège from St Giles Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Workers will be out on the streets to rapidly remove temporary traffic management infrastructure and provide waste and cleansing services across the city centre.Teams are also reopening key routes to minimise disruption to residents and visitors as quickly as possible.

Important north to south corridors will be the first to reopen to vehicle traffic this evening, including Princes Street, Lothian Road and the Bridges.

The Royal Mile will remain closed, with George IV Bridge and The Mound expected to reopen on Wednesday.

This work follows an unparalleled few days for the city, with thousands lining the streets and the eyes of the world watching significant ceremonial events to mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

The Queen’s cortège arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday afternoon, with The King and members of the Royal Family following on Monday to participate in the Ceremony of the Keys. They then joined a historic procession up the Royal Mile and a service at St Giles’ Cathedral, where the Queen lay at rest until her final departure for London.

There were also two public Proclamations in Edinburgh on Sunday, one at the Mercat Cross and one at Edinburgh Castle, to announce the Accession of The King.

Hundreds of thousands of people descended on the city to pay their respects and millions more across the world tuned into the broadcast coverage.

Cllr Cammy Day Council Leader PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “First of all, I would like to thank everyone in Edinburgh for their patience, support and positivity over what has been both an incredibly challenging and hugely rewarding few days for us all.”

“The eyes of the world were upon us and our capital city looked her beautiful best throughout. This is due in no small part to the incredible efforts of an army of volunteers, partners and council workers, who have gone far above and beyond to deliver an incredibly complex series of ceremonial events almost overnight – and all while keeping the city running. They are now doing everything they can to focus on busy areas and get everything back to normal.”

“The collective farewell that Edinburgh has given to Her Majesty has been an impeccable and fitting representation of our city as its very best. We should all feel incredibly proud of our communities today.”

The Rt Hon Lord Provost Cllr Robert Aldridge . PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Rt Hon Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge said: “The last four days have marked a significant, historic occasion globally, and it is with immense pride that we look back on Edinburgh’s contribution. It’s thanks to the monumental efforts of all those involved that we, along with the public, were able to say a heartfelt farewell to Her Majesty, whose strong connection to the capital and Scotland was widely known.

“This has been the result of a very detailed and successful planning operation that has been delivered flawlessly by a community of partners and is a shining example of the power of coming together in difficult circumstances.

“I know many will remember this for a lifetime, and we’re honoured to have played such an important role in this moment.”

Residents and visitors are still being advised to plan ahead and regularly check the Council website for the latest advice, any ongoing road closures and public transport information.

The @edintravel traffic information team are continuing to carefully monitor the city’s roads, sharing the latest information on disruption and diversions on Twitter.

The travelling public should also follow Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams to stay informed about their services.

A proclamation was read by The Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow at the Mercat Cross PHOTO ˙2022 The Edinburgh Reporter





