The Scottish Government has confirmed that it will report on its Emergency Budget Review within two weeks from any UK Government Emergency Budget.

The First Minister is due to reveal the Programme for Government to The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday. After that The Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, who is acting Finance Convener while the minister is on maternity leave, said that he will update parliament on Wednesday about ways in which the Scottish Government can meet the costs of rising pressure on public sector pay.

The Scottish Government confirmed in August that it would undertake an Emergency Budget Review to redirect resources to those most in need, reduce the burdens on business and stimulate the Scottish economy. All of these measures will help to deal with the growing cost emergency which is affecting everyone at home and in business.

The Deputy First Minister said:“This year’s Programme for Government is set against a backdrop of economic upheaval that has not been seen for a generation, already impacting people, businesses, public services and the third sector across Scotland.

“For that reason, this is a different Programme for Government – one that is subject to the outcome of our Emergency Budget Review and its implications for our Budget for 2023-24.

“The UK Government’s existing spending plans, coupled with Bank of England inflation forecasts, mean that the Scottish Government’s funding will fall by 4.5% in real terms next year. If inflation rises significantly higher, the resources available to us will erode even further at the very time when costs are increasing.

“With the new Prime Minister due to be appointed this week it is vital that the UK Government now acts decisively to tackle this ongoing crisis.

“The Scottish Government is continuing to do everything within our powers and resources to help those most affected; however, the powers and resources needed to tackle this emergency on the scale required lie squarely with the UK Government. Further spending cuts to Scotland’s budget from the UK Government would be disastrous and would cost lives.”

Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

