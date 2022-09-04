Fleet Foxes frontman and songwriter Robin Pecknold radiates genuine warmth when he walks onto the Usher Hall stage while looking out into the audience with a beaming smile.

While sporting a beanie hat with his acoustic guitar in hand he centres himself for a moment, taking it all in before beginning gently with three tracks from 2020’s Shore. Wading in Waist‐High Water, Sunblind and Can I Believe You bring joy all of their own. These tracks sit well alongside Ragged Wood, Your Protector and White Winter Hymnal a section of much-loved songs from the band’s 2008 self-titled debut. It’s astonishing to think Pecknold was in his early 20s when he wrote these beautiful multi-layered tracks rich in harmonies, colours and contrasts. Seattle bands have enjoyed a strong connection with Scotland, perhaps the shared fashions, climate and humour have something to do with it.

The audience got lost in the rapture during the two-hour show, many with eyes closed but all fully absorbing this spiritual adventure. There is a shared sense of communion much like being in a church it’s a joy to share moments such as these.

Fleet Foxes, Usher Hall

