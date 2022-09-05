Christmas Karma means delicious festive dining choices you can savour.

Karma Lake of Menteith, the picturesque lakeside Hotel at Port of Menteith, has just revealed its festive menu, which will be offered every day for lunch and dinner from1 to 24 December.

Created using the best locally sourced ingredients, the menu has something to suit all tastes, including both vegetarian and gluten free choices.

Classic festive dishes, capturing the taste of Christmas on a plate, include Chef’s coarse venison pate with Cumberland sauce & glazed salad with toasted brioche; west coast cold water king prawns & smashed avocado bound by Marie Rose sauce, glazed leaves & rustic bread, and, of course, traditional roast turkey with cranberry & haggis stuffing, duck fat roast potatoes and Chef’s own bread sauce.

Smoked salmon, always a popular Christmas treat, features in a vodka, dill & beetroot infused gravlax served with a glazed rocket salad and walnut wholemeal bread. And as for the festive ham? It’s a honey roasted baby gammon joint on a parsnip potato cake with a Mayador cider apple and sage jus!

If you want to try less traditional festive dishes, but still equally as delicious, the starter of sweet roasted red pepper parfait with honey roasted figs and oatmeal biscuits may tick the boxes for you, along with a main of slowly braised horseradish crumbed Aberdeen Angus brisket with gratin dauphinoise, wild mushrooms and blue cheese sauce.

Fish lovers have roast salmon with a dill and potato rosti, accompanied by a hollandaise sauce.

For many, the festive dessert choice is always a real highlight. Once again you can go traditional with classic Christmas pudding with whisky sauce, or a mulled wine ice parfait. The intriguing combination of gin & rosemary combines in an ice cream which accompanies the signature Karma Black Forest gateaux, whilst the final dessert choice sees Head Chef Mike Potts flex his culinary muscles with his own version of a classic Jaffa Cake, this time served with a coconut ice cream. A selection of quality Scottish cheeses are also available for those with more of a savoury tooth.

“This will be Karma Group’s first Christmas here at the beautiful Lake of Menteith, and we want to make it as memorable as possible for those joining us for a festive meal,” said General Manager, Chris Diplock. “We’ve put together what we believe is a stand out selection of dishes which can be enjoyed with family, friends and groups this Christmas. We have a fantastic atmosphere, stunning views, and our cosy Malt Vault waiting for you!”

The Karma Lake of Menteith Christmas Menu includes chef’s canapes to start. Two courses for £50, three for £75.

To book a table call 01877 385258.

Like this: Like Loading...