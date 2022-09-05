The Scotch Malt Whisky Society in Edinburgh is to host a series of exclusive events this month to celebrate the last of the warm Summer nights.

Gather some friends and enjoy ‘The Gathering 2022′ in Queen Street Gardens to celebrate the Society’s annual Gathering of whisky enthusiasts, where old friends and new faces will come together for a day of outstanding whisky, food, and entertainment.

The Gathering 2022 on Saturday 10 September 2022 will include friends of the whisky society including Striped Pig, providing the hog roast, The Oysterman who will be providing freshly shucked oysters and Belhaven Smokehouse, serving smoked and cured fish. And the society’s specially curated SMWS Dram Bar.

This year, guests will be joined by their sister company J.G Thomson, allowing members and guests to try some exquisite whisky drams.

The sounds of Saltire Street Band, a New Orleans jazz band, will keep guests entertained throughout the event. This afternoon of festivities is not to be missed.

The celebrations will take place on Saturday 10 September in Queen Street Gardens in the heart of the New Town, and are open to both old and new faces, members and non-members.

Tickets are priced at £65 per person and include food and drinks tokens to redeem against all food and beverage vendors. The event will run from 13:00pm – 19:00pm;

Advance booking for all events at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society is required. Visit the SMWS website now to register for the exclusive events, and raise a glass to the end of summer as the nights grow darker.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society is part of The Artisanal Spirits Company, based in Leith, and was originally founded by Pip Hills in 1983. Pip was on a mission to bring the best whisky in the world to people that were up for a whisky adventure. With over 200 awards for their exceptional, limited-edition whiskies and whisky experiences in their Members’ Rooms, Partner Bars and Live Experiences in over 30 countries – The Scotch Malt Whisky Society is today best known for its unique flavour alchemy and cask mastery and has more than 35,000 members worldwide.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society at 28 QUEEN STREET EDINBURGH EH2 1JX is open Tuesdays – Sundays from 11am – late.

https://smws.com/venues/28-queen-street-edinburgh

