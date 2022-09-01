The Institute of Directors – IOD Scotland – has appointed Catherine McWilliam as the new Director of Nations, Scotland.

Ms McWilliam has more than a decade of experience working in Scottish business and the third sector and has held roles in corporate communications, membership management and professional development. She joined IOD last year as a Senior Branch Manager and competed in the recruitment process.

Jonathan Geldart, Director General of the Institute of Directors said: “Catherine brilliantly reflects the tenacity of leaders in Scotland, who have been working through one crisis after another over the last three years. Skills shortages, recruitment challenges and energy costs are all priorities for leaders right now, and Catherine is well placed to provide practical support and suggest innovative solutions to help assuage these concerns, or even simply to connect leaders with others experiencing the same issues.

“She brings fresh thinking to the IoD and represents our strategic direction, which is to be more inclusive and diverse. She will ensure we keep pace with industry, technology and a changing workforce, and build a more diverse membership portfolio which is truly relevant for the world we live in now.”

Commenting on her appointment, Catherine said: “I have been part of the IoD team for nearly a year, and I can see the positive impact that the organisation has on leaders who engage with our professional development and networking opportunities. Under my leadership, we will continue to provide this support, while also broadening the IoD’s appeal to an emerging band of business leaders who are facing challenges they’ve never dealt with before. That’s the beauty of the IoD – creating a space for business leaders to share experiences and by doing so, we can all rise up.”

The previous National Director, Louise Macdonald OBE was appointed Director General of Scottish Economy earlier this year.

Institute of Directors Scotland, Catherine McWilliam.Photograph: Mike Wilkinson…29/8/2022.Copyright: Mike Wilkinson.Credit: Mike Wilkinson. 07768 393673 mike@mike-wilkinson.com www.mike-wilkinson.com

