Edinburgh Leisure kicks off their latest membership campaign



In these cash-strapped times, Edinburgh Leisure begins their latest membership campaign, with a no-joining-fee offer, encouraging you to join the city’s biggest club in town.

New members joining Edinburgh Leisure from 1st – 30th September 2022 will receive a no-joining-fee offer, worth up to £35. This offer applies to fitness, gym, swim and climb memberships but excludes golf, soft play, and junior fitness memberships.

Ally Strachan, Fitness Development Manager at Edinburgh Leisure said: “We all know how important keeping active is for our physical wellbeing but it’s also hugely beneficial for our mental wellbeing too, with the feel-good factor and endorphins one experiences after exercising and keeping active.”

Different levels of membership are available including full fitness, gym/swim/fitness class memberships and climbing. The Edinburgh Leisure membership is available to buy online (terms and conditions apply).

Ally Strachan continued: “It’s exciting times at Edinburgh Leisure with the new Meadowbank recently opened, Wester Hailes High School and Trinity Academy’s Sports Campus. And with 1 world-class climbing centre, 11 swimming pools, 16 state of the art gyms and over 750 fitness and gym classes per week from Aquafit to Zumba, Edinburgh Leisure offers much choice and variety. There is something for everyone to enjoy moving and getting fitter.

“And if you’re needing some extra support, anyone of our friendly gym staff can devise and review a programme for you. They’ll help you on whatever journey you are on.”

For further information visit www.edinburghleisure.co.uk

