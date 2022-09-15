Cleanliness is a desirable state that everyone wants to achieve for themselves and the spaces
they move around.
This characterisation may not be complete, but it definitely involves the
removal of any clutter.
That’s why we work so hard to remove any form of clutter, from excess body oils when we
shower to dust bunnies under the bed. But you’re probably wondering what that has to do with
anything. After all, it’s only natural to want to be clean.
Here’s the issue: did you know that one study revealed a connection between our water and
energy consumption and cleanliness? In this post, we’ll talk more about this connection and the
potential problems behind it.
The Movement Towards Environmentally-Conscious Living
Because of the growing consensus that global warming is real and caused by humankind,
people are not trying to reverse the situation. This includes companies who are now very
invested in ensuring they capture this environmentally-conscious market.
In doing so, they inadvertently popularised the use of energy-efficient products. We’ve also seen
a rise in retailers that are focused on selling reusable items. There are even stores catering
specifically to those having a zero-waste lifestyle.
But despite all these supposed steps forward to becoming more efficient in using our resources,
there’s still a lot of work to do. The culprit? Cleanliness. We’re not saying that we shouldn’t value
this trait.
Instead, we should consider that we may be taking the wrong approach to it.
We want our environment to be clean, but cleaning isn’t just the act of getting rid of waste.
There are more sustainable ways to this end.
Why Do We Put So Much Value on Cleanliness?
From the looks of it, we value cleanliness so much on a personal level that we’re willing to
prioritise it over saving the environment. Here are some of the reasons why we do it without a
second thought:
- We Associate Cleanliness with Health
At least to some extent, we see a direct relationship between the two. We keep ourselves and
our environments clean of potential health hazards. Although we’re biologically wired to think
this way, the efforts of the scientific community definitely helped us understand it better.
- We Want to Keep Appearances
We’re not saying that we naturally like to live in squalor. Cleanliness is definitely necessary for
health. But we can’t deny that our expectations of ourselves and of everyone around us keep
this cycle of cleanliness going.
And these expectations aren’t set in stone. These are more like ever-shifting goal posts that
people have to comply with. This may not be a bad thing at all. After all, what’s wrong with being
a little cleaner? But if it’s rooted in societal expectations instead of health, it becomes
problematic.
- We Adhere to Existing Conventions
Growing up, we were told to shower every day. This is something that we carry until now. We
value cleanliness because we were taught to do so. Therefore, we’re embracing some invisible
structure that also keeps the populace healthy.
What Can We Do to Keep Ourselves Strike the Balance Between
Cleanliness and Protecting the Environment?
There will be a point where we’ll eventually run out of resources. Even the water we so
neglectfully flush down the toilet will become scarce perhaps a few decades down the line. So if
we want to enjoy a high quality of life, especially in our older years, we must do our part. Here
are a few of our suggestions:
- Hire Cleaning Experts
One of the ways that you can conserve resources is by making sure that every last of them is
used efficiently. If you’re not a cleaning expert, you’ll always be guessing if you’re using too
much water, power, and cleaning materials.
This is where domestic cleaning Croydon comes in. With our vast amount of experience
cleaning all kinds of dirt, grease, and dust, we know just how to efficiently clean your home. No
need to waste resources on getting rid of a stubborn stain through trial and error.
- Don’t Flush
No, we don’t mean that you should stain your toilet bowl with human waste. But did you know
that flushing accounts for nearly 35% of a household’s water consumption? That’s too much,
considering that this water doesn’t cleanse anything but the bowl.
Although a little unconventional, have you considered using a water dipper instead? It’s popular
in households where there’s no running water, but it can also be useful in helping you save
water. Fill a pail with water, dip the water dipper to collect water, and pour it down the toilet
bowl.
If you’re not sure about this idea, that’s fine! But you should definitely try it for urination. See
how much of a difference it would make on your bill.
- Minimise Consumption
Most types of waste don’t occur naturally. They’re from us consuming too much. Or at the very
least, selecting products that haven’t been modified to become more environmentally friendly.
When possible, minimise consumption. This means sticking to delicious home-cooked meals
and maximising reusable containers, and trying not to live in excess. In doing so, you’ll produce
less waste, making it easier for you to keep up with the level of cleanliness you’re used to.