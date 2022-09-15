Cleanliness is a desirable state that everyone wants to achieve for themselves and the spaces

they move around.

This characterisation may not be complete, but it definitely involves the

removal of any clutter.

That’s why we work so hard to remove any form of clutter, from excess body oils when we

shower to dust bunnies under the bed. But you’re probably wondering what that has to do with

anything. After all, it’s only natural to want to be clean.



Here’s the issue: did you know that one study revealed a connection between our water and

energy consumption and cleanliness? In this post, we’ll talk more about this connection and the

potential problems behind it.

Photo by Gil Ribeiro on Unsplash



The Movement Towards Environmentally-Conscious Living

Because of the growing consensus that global warming is real and caused by humankind,

people are not trying to reverse the situation. This includes companies who are now very

invested in ensuring they capture this environmentally-conscious market.

In doing so, they inadvertently popularised the use of energy-efficient products. We’ve also seen

a rise in retailers that are focused on selling reusable items. There are even stores catering

specifically to those having a zero-waste lifestyle.



But despite all these supposed steps forward to becoming more efficient in using our resources,

there’s still a lot of work to do. The culprit? Cleanliness. We’re not saying that we shouldn’t value

this trait.

Instead, we should consider that we may be taking the wrong approach to it.

We want our environment to be clean, but cleaning isn’t just the act of getting rid of waste.

There are more sustainable ways to this end.



Why Do We Put So Much Value on Cleanliness?

From the looks of it, we value cleanliness so much on a personal level that we’re willing to

prioritise it over saving the environment. Here are some of the reasons why we do it without a

second thought:

We Associate Cleanliness with Health

At least to some extent, we see a direct relationship between the two. We keep ourselves and

our environments clean of potential health hazards. Although we’re biologically wired to think

this way, the efforts of the scientific community definitely helped us understand it better. We Want to Keep Appearances

We’re not saying that we naturally like to live in squalor. Cleanliness is definitely necessary for

health. But we can’t deny that our expectations of ourselves and of everyone around us keep

this cycle of cleanliness going.

And these expectations aren’t set in stone. These are more like ever-shifting goal posts that

people have to comply with. This may not be a bad thing at all. After all, what’s wrong with being

a little cleaner? But if it’s rooted in societal expectations instead of health, it becomes

problematic. We Adhere to Existing Conventions

Growing up, we were told to shower every day. This is something that we carry until now. We

value cleanliness because we were taught to do so. Therefore, we’re embracing some invisible

structure that also keeps the populace healthy.

What Can We Do to Keep Ourselves Strike the Balance Between

Cleanliness and Protecting the Environment?

There will be a point where we’ll eventually run out of resources. Even the water we so

neglectfully flush down the toilet will become scarce perhaps a few decades down the line. So if

we want to enjoy a high quality of life, especially in our older years, we must do our part. Here

are a few of our suggestions:

Hire Cleaning Experts

One of the ways that you can conserve resources is by making sure that every last of them is

used efficiently. If you’re not a cleaning expert, you’ll always be guessing if you’re using too

much water, power, and cleaning materials.

This is where domestic cleaning Croydon comes in. With our vast amount of experience

cleaning all kinds of dirt, grease, and dust, we know just how to efficiently clean your home. No

need to waste resources on getting rid of a stubborn stain through trial and error. Don’t Flush

No, we don’t mean that you should stain your toilet bowl with human waste. But did you know

that flushing accounts for nearly 35% of a household’s water consumption? That’s too much,

considering that this water doesn’t cleanse anything but the bowl.

Although a little unconventional, have you considered using a water dipper instead? It’s popular

in households where there’s no running water, but it can also be useful in helping you save

water. Fill a pail with water, dip the water dipper to collect water, and pour it down the toilet

bowl.

If you’re not sure about this idea, that’s fine! But you should definitely try it for urination. See

how much of a difference it would make on your bill. Minimise Consumption

Most types of waste don’t occur naturally. They’re from us consuming too much. Or at the very

least, selecting products that haven’t been modified to become more environmentally friendly.

When possible, minimise consumption. This means sticking to delicious home-cooked meals

and maximising reusable containers, and trying not to live in excess. In doing so, you’ll produce

less waste, making it easier for you to keep up with the level of cleanliness you’re used to.

