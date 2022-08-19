The final Taste Australia House of Oz dinner takes place on Monday 22 August with musical powerhouse Michaela Burger.

The tables will be set in the beautiful theatre space at the House of Oz Fringe venue at the King’s Hall on South Clerk Street.

This will be an opportunity to meet Michaela as she shares compelling stories of her family’s cultural heritage in a unique and genuinely immersive dining experience.

She will tell stories of immigration and upheaval sprinkled with moving and thoughtful songs that guests can both hear and taste.

Guests will be served a unique modern Australian menu interpreting native Australian ingredients with a striking Greek accent, co-curated with Sydney chef-in-residence David Lee.

Taste Australia with Michaela Burger, Monday 22 August, 8-10pm – book here

Michaela is the star performer in Rouge at Assembly Hall (Main Hall) throughout August.

