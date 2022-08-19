Four new members of the Chapel Royal in Scotland were installed this week at a special evening service at Corstorphine Old Parish Church in Edinburgh where one of the four, Rev Moira McDonald, is minister.

Reverend Dr Grant Barclay, interim Clerk to the Presbytery of Glasgow, Reverend Moira McDonald, minister of Corstorphine Old Parish Church, Reverend Dr Marjory MacLean, minister at South Ronaldsay and Burray Parish Church in Orkney, and Reverend Professor John Swinton FRSE FBA, current Chair in Divinity and Religious Studies at the University of Aberdeen, were all recently appointed as Chaplains in Ordinary to Her Majesty the Queen.

It is today largely a ceremonial honour with members of the Chapel Royal taking part in formal state occasions and conducting services at significant national events. They may also serve HM The Queen as her personal spiritual advisers when she is in Scotland.

The service, attended by congregation members and Church members from across Scotland included a rousing rendition of God Save the Queen and concluded with music specially composed for Corstorphine Old’s minister Rev Moira McDonald by Dr Archibald Ewing.

