Tap into IT is a local charity which works to reduce social isolation amongst older, disabled and housebound people by introducing them to the world of the internet.

The charity helps them to get online and learn how to contact friends and family, find out about what’s on in Edinburgh, check the weather, or do their shopping.

There are groups running all over the city.

The charity recently celebrated its tenth birthday with a tea party held in the Drennan Hall, Polwarth. Around 100 people were present, including VIP guests Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, Ian Murray MP and Cllr Neil Ross, who were welcomed by Tap Chair Bridget Stevens and Managing Director Mike Ellis. A traditional afternoon tea was served by the charity’s volunteers, with sandwiches, scones with jam and cream – and a a special celebration cake large enough for everyone to have a slice.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh will open the proceedings and local MP Ian Murray will cut a giant-sized cake.

Party guests will include volunteers, service-users, supporters, funders and other stakeholders.

Bridget Stevenson said: “The majority of the service users – we call them Tappers – live alone and come to our computer clubs to learn how the internet can help them connect with the outside world, particularly with family and friends. Home visits can be arranged for anybody who is housebound.”

https://tapintoit.org.uk or email mike.ellis@tapintoit.org.uk or phone 0131 228 5716/07505 555 011.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge with some of the Tappers

The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge addressing the party

Ian Murray MP had the honour of cutting the cake

The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge with Bridget Stevens of Tap into IT

Like this: Like Loading...