When you tell your chums to meet you at the Kings Hall they’ll no doubt try to correct you to the Queen’s Hall across the road.

The King’s Hall is normally a community church but thanks to the Australian Government and The British Council it has been transformed into House of Oz, a venue that combines Aussie charm, style and sophistication, featuring a plethora of renowned Down Under acts covering just about all the entertainment spectrum: from John Bell, Australia’s answer to Sir Ian Mackellen reminiscing on his career, poetry, music and all that inspires him, to Circa, an internationally acclaimed acrobatics troup.

If you thought all Australian cooking was BBQs, think again. House of Oz will be hosting Taste Australia banquets by Sydney chef David Lee and hosted by various Australian personalities including Reuben Kaye who will take you through the courses reflecting his Russian Jewish heritage in his own fabulous cabaret style.

If a haven of tranquillity is what you’re after, be sure to Visit the House of Oz Outback, possibly the most secret garden in Edinburgh which they’ve transformed into a glamorous yet bohemian space with great Aussie inspired cocktails and plenty of tasty food options.

House of Oz have presented more than just a selection of shows but showcased all the inspiring things Australia has to offer with utter panache.

Houseofoz.co.uk

Kings Hall

41a South Clerk Streeet

EH8 9NZ

