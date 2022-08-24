Festival Director, Fergus Linehan, and stars Alan Cumming, James Thieree, Gabriel Byrne and Brian Cox join with Capital Theatres CEO Fiona Gibson calling for the King’s Theatre to be saved for the festival and the city as a funding gap emerges.

As The King’s Theatre plays host to its last performances before closing for a transformational redevelopment, a funding gap has emerged that puts the King’s future in peril.

Nearly all of the £25 million originally budgeted capital cost has been successfully fundraised by Capital Theatres, inflation, global conflict and changing trading agreements means that the project is likely to cost 20% – 30% more.

If this funding gap is not closed before December 2022 the King’s could close its doors forever. The Edinburgh International Festival will lose a key venue and Edinburgh will lose a key cultural hub for its communities, made fully accessible to welcome diverse audiences and performers.

Funding from public bodies and generous donations have helped to get the project this far but Capital Theatres now need increased support including a contribution from the UK Government to enable this project to be realised.

Brian Cox CBE pictured at the Kings Theatre in Edinburgh PHOTO Phil Wilkinson

ALan Cumming in Burn at the King’s August 2022 PHOTO Tommy Ga Ken Wan

James Thieree in Room at the King’s

Actor Gabriel Byrne is appearing for four nights at the King’s Theatre in Wallking with Ghosts PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

CEO Capital Theatres Fiona Gibson PHOTO Greg Macvean

Visualisation of the new King’s © Greig Penny Architecture Ltd

