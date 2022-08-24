Ukrainians who have come to live in Scotland in recent months gathered with those who have lived here for longer, or who trace their roots back to Ukraine as well as Scots who support the Ukrainians during this latest invasion by Vladimir Putin to celebrate the 31st Independence Day of Ukraine.

Politicians including Council Leader Cammy Day attended an event at Calton Hill steps on Wednesday along with the Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, Ukrainian Consul Yevhen Makowskyj, and the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Vadim Prystaiko and his wife, Inna Prystaiko. Neil Gray MSP and Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development also joined the march with his young children.

24 August is the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian Independence and was celebrated by the Consul General of Ukraine in Scotland along with the Rt Hon Lord Provost and other dignitaries

A crowd on the steps sang the national anthem, holding sunflowers which is the national flower of Ukraine, and wearing national dress at the plaque honouring Saint Volodymyr. The crowd then turned to walk led by a piper across Calton Hill to the second memorial for Ukraine situated there (the Holodomor monument which commemorates the millions who died in Stalin’s forced famines in 1932-1933, and then to the Ukrainian Club on Regent Terrace.

the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Vadim Prystaiko and his wife, Inna Prystaiko

Cllr Cammy Day said: “Today, as we celebrate Ukraine’s independence, their national flag will proudly fly above the City Chambers as it has done since the first days of this terrible war. The yellow and blue colours of the flag will also light up a number of buildings around the capital including our own Granton Gas Tower in North Edinburgh. These will serve as a reminder to all residents and visitors in our capital city that we will always stand in solidarity with Ukraine and its people.”

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Vadim Prystaiko and his wife, Inna Prystaiko with Neil Gray MSP Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day and express Scotland’s continued solidarity with their efforts to resist Russian aggression.

The First Minister passed the letter to the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, during a meeting at Bute House this morning.

The First Minister’s letter to President Zelensky has been published online.

The Scottish Greens are calling for the Russian Consul General in Edinburgh to be expelled from the UK ‘with immediate effect’. The call comes six months to the day since Russia launched its brutal invasion of Ukraine, which also celebrates its independence day today.

Edinburgh Culture Summit to discuss Ukraine

Opening the Edinburgh International Culture Summit on Friday 26 August at 2pm, the Summit delegates will be welcomed by the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, The Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP, with opening remarks from Deputy First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney MSP, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture at the Scottish Government The Rt Hon Angus Robertson MSP, the UK’s Prime Minister The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP (by video message), and Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Arts).

On Friday afternoon the Culture and Freedom topic of the Summit will discuss Ukrainian culture and the current conflict, but also other events happening elsewhere in the world. It will be broadcast on scottishparliament.tv.

