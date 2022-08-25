After watching Wales knock eight past Switzerland in the first match on Day 1, the crowd were treated to another goal-fest in the second match of Day 1 of the Men’s EuroHockey Qualifier ‘D’ at Uddingston Sports Club.
Scotland and Gibraltar were the teams up for that match and, on paper, Scotland were the overwhelming favourites.
Right from the off, it was hard to see a result other than a Scotland win as an early, Jamie Golden, goal from a penalty corner, followed up by a second goal from Rob Harwood from open play gave the home side a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
By the end of the second quarter, it was 6-0 to Scotland.
Struan Walker score twice – one from a reverse shot and one from a penalty corner – before Harwood scored his second and Walker his third for a hat-trick.
Golden scored in the third quarter from another penalty corner, then scored again in the fourth for his hat-trick, with Harwood securing his hat-trick and Scotland’s ninth goal, late on, for 9-0.
Gibraltar did give a decent account of themselves – and had a goal disallowed – but couldn’t find a way past the Scots’ defence. They also lost a man to a 10-minute yellow card in the final quarter, which coincided with their most dangerous period of attacking play.
Scotland now face Wales on Day 2, which – unless something goes somewhat awry for either – will be the match that decides who qualifies for a place at the Men’s EuroHockey Championships 2023, to be held at the Warsteiner Hockey Park in Monchengladbach.