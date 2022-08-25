After watching Wales knock eight past Switzerland in the first match on Day 1, the crowd were treated to another goal-fest in the second match of Day 1 of the Men’s EuroHockey Qualifier ‘D’ at Uddingston Sports Club.

Scotland and Gibraltar were the teams up for that match and, on paper, Scotland were the overwhelming favourites.

Scotland v Gibraltar, EuroHockey Qualifier D, Uddingston Sports Club, Glasgow, 24th Aug 2022 Scotland 9, Gibraltar 0 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Right from the off, it was hard to see a result other than a Scotland win as an early, Jamie Golden, goal from a penalty corner, followed up by a second goal from Rob Harwood from open play gave the home side a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the end of the second quarter, it was 6-0 to Scotland.

Scotland v Gibraltar, EuroHockey Qualifier D, Uddingston Sports Club, Glasgow, 24th Aug 2022 Scotland 9, Gibraltar 0

Struan Walker score twice – one from a reverse shot and one from a penalty corner – before Harwood scored his second and Walker his third for a hat-trick.

Golden scored in the third quarter from another penalty corner, then scored again in the fourth for his hat-trick, with Harwood securing his hat-trick and Scotland’s ninth goal, late on, for 9-0.

Scotland v Gibraltar, EuroHockey Qualifier D, Uddingston Sports Club, Glasgow, 24th Aug 2022 Scotland 9, Gibraltar 0

Gibraltar did give a decent account of themselves – and had a goal disallowed – but couldn’t find a way past the Scots’ defence. They also lost a man to a 10-minute yellow card in the final quarter, which coincided with their most dangerous period of attacking play.

Scotland now face Wales on Day 2, which – unless something goes somewhat awry for either – will be the match that decides who qualifies for a place at the Men’s EuroHockey Championships 2023, to be held at the Warsteiner Hockey Park in Monchengladbach.

