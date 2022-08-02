Edinburgh University Students’ Association (EUSA) is to open four Fringe spaces for 2022.

The Association will open venues across the city, in conjunction with its Festival partners, and a brand-new spot for 2022: Potterrow Plaza.

New for 2022, EUSA in collaboration with Pleasance London will create a space in front of the Pleasance Dome with food, drink and immersive show experiences. Other Fringe venues such as the Pleasance Courtyard, and Gilded Balloon will return with a number of local favourite food and drink suppliers.

At the Potterrow Plaza, guests will get the chance to experience a séance or a take flight, in two new interactive simulation performances installed by the Pleasance Theatre Trust. Mint Falafel will be in residence with a delicious selection of flatbread wraps suitable for everyone from meat-eaters to vegans. The area will have plenty of seating and a bar and will be a great spot to take in the atmosphere right at the heart of the fringe.

The Pleasance Courtyard will have city favourites such as the Beach House, Pizza Geeks and Babu Kitchen (rebranded as Total Meltdown with delicious cheese toasties) to name a few. Barnacles & Bones will be coming with a delicious pasta menu, CEC Catering, the team behind The Garden Bistro in Saughton, will be taking over the indoor cafe and Luxford Burgers, which is run by an Edinburgh University student, will also be at the venue, making sure visitors will never go hungry pre or post show.

The food offering at The Pleasance will sit under the usual canopy of umbrellas and stretch tents in the series of cobbled courtyards, which makes it the perfect spot to enjoy the festival atmosphere come rain or shine.

Pizza Geeks, much-loved amongst Edinburgh locals, will have an outlet inside the PleasanceDome. Their pizzas – inspired by beloved sci-fi and video game characters – can be enjoyed day and night in the Dome; ideal in the event there is August rain! The Pleasance Dome houses several fringe venues and has a dfun, unique atmosphere day and night. The spacious area also gives visitors a good chance of finding a seat to enjoy drinks for a quick break between shows.

The Gilded Balloon at Teviot venue is the perfect spot, day and night. From coffee to start the day, to a pre-show drink, to a DJ backed late-night in the Garden, the venue is in the heart of the fringe, from morning until the wee small hours throughout the month of August.



Linton&Co speciality coffee will be on site, and food will be available from the team behind Down the Hatch. Drinks will be served from three bars in the Garden. The entire garden is sheltered, and guests can even cosy up in one of the colourful beach huts (which seat 6) if the weather takes a turn.

Inside Teviot, there will be several Grab & Go bars for show-goers to the many Gilded Balloon venues inside. The Library Bar will be serving a wide selection of drinks and a diverse menu day and night.

Along Charles Street, outside the Gilded Balloon at Teviot venue, there will also be a row of food trucks that will be in place for the month, with Bross Bagels and Mac Love. Screaming Peacock will please meat lovers and veggies with a selection of burgers, and Crema Caravan will satisfy any sweet tooth with their artisan desserts.

Drinks will be available at all three venues, with Molson Coors products featuring across all locations. Coors, Prahva, Carling, Staropramen, Guinness, Rekorderlig ciders, Johnnie Walker, Gordon’s Gin, and Fever Tree softs will all be on offer, providing something for everyone. Cocktails on draught will also be available in all sites so guests don’t have to wait long to be served, and can pick up a cocktail in a can whilst queuing for performances.

Niamh Roberts, Students’ Association President, said: “After lockdowns, the Fringe is back, and it is set to be one of the biggest ever. We want to make sure our guests have the best time, enjoying an amazing food and drinks offering across our sites. We hope everyone gets to experience as much as possible of what makes the Fringe so special.”

All three main venues are open until late so visitors can enjoy the very best food and drink Edinburgh has to offer – whether in between catching a show or catching up with friends.

