Lidl GB has confirmed that it will officially welcome customers to its new store in Corstorphine on Thursday 18 August 2022.

Situated on the site of the former Currys PC World on Glasgow Road, the store will be open from 8am-10pm from Monday-Sunday, with Lidl’s hallmark of fresh, quality, great value produce.

This new store is part of the company’s ongoing £1.3billion expansion and regeneration plans and the store will create around 35 new jobs in the local community.

The new supermarket will feature a 1,256m2 sales area, customer toilets with baby changing facilities as well as Lidl’s in-store bakery. The store car park has also been upgraded as part of the works.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “It is very exciting to be expanding Lidl’s offering to the people of West Edinburgh and we would like to thank everyone who has played a part in making it a success. We look forward to welcoming customers and offering them our range of award-winning products for great value prices.”

Lidl is proud to have more than 100 stores across Scotland from Kirkwall in the north, to Stranraer in the south. Its ongoing success shows no signs of slowing, with Lidl GB now the 6th largest supermarket in the UK*.

During opening week, locals can head to the middle aisle for exclusive deals and discounts while stocks last on products ranging from an inflatable Whirlpool Pool Mspa for £199.99 (available on 18.08.22), a BBQ pizza oven for £19.99 (available on 20.08.22), a professional ice cream maker for £29.99 and a wooden playhouse for £74.99.

Corstorphine will be the latest addition – the photo above is of the West Granton Road store

