by Anoushka Stokes-Wilson (10)

Arty’s Animagination is about a 10 year old girl who misses her older sister Sophie, who is now too cool to play with her and mostly talks in Hashtags about boys and makeup.

Arty gets so upset and runs to her room to talk to her pet rat Gizmo and wishes she was a rat too – but in the morning to her horror her wish becomes true! She will have to find a way to break the spell, and fast. To make everything worse she has her school presentation that day and it turns out that the wish was contagious! “Shouldn’t we be self isolating?” is a funny Covid joke.

Although the lead of the play is Arty, the supporting cast all bring lots of energy and laughs to the show.

Two of my favourite parts were firstly when Arty was being chased by angry cat-like Sophie and secondly the scene in the ‘sssssssinister’ head master’s office.

This play is full of songs and laughter. Arty’s Animagination was written and directed by Eve Pearson Wright, and I would highly recommend going to see it

As a ten year old girl thought this was a very good play, however it would probably be more enjoyable for 6 to 8 year olds.

Assembly Roxy

Until 29 August, 10.30

Venue 139

