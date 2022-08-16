Jonny Liebeck is a classical organist, jazz musician, composer, teacher and producer and he is performing too concerts in St Giles Cathedral next week.

His varied musical influences range from Bach to Lyle Mays and Herbie Hancock, jazz funk, Latin music, jungle and electronic minimalism. He has produced a wide range of albums available on all platforms.

This will be his first major organ recital since he performed on the St Giles organ in 2019. He has performed live on the organs of Fairfield Halls, National Concert Hall Dublin, Westminster Central Hall and The Duke’s Hall at Royal Academy of Music.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/jonny-liebeck-organ-recital-at-st-giles-cathedral

