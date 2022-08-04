Lori Hamilton set out from New York with nine suitcases each of which has its own name, all packed into another suitcase for the journey.

When she arrived she had to then get the suitcases to Pace@Surgeons Hall where she will perform from 5 to 13 August at 11.55am.

Lori’s show (directed by Sean Daniels) is about how to deal with life’s emotional baggage. It will resonate with anyone who has faced the ups and downs of bad career breaks, dysfunctional families and lousy lovers.

It’s the autobiographical about how Lori, who was known by her mom as “the child who ruined my life”, negotiated a very bumpy road through life – lousy lovers, dysfunctional family, mental ill health and calamitous career breaks.

The show also features music recorded by an accomplished group of Broadway musicians such as Latin Grammy winning flautist Domenica Fossati, pianist Keith Burton (Music Director of the Boys Choir of Harlem) and Nathan Koci (Vocal Arranger for the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Oklahoma!).

But it’s all fine now. Tickets here.

We met with Lori and asked her – and her alter ego – about the show…

Recently arrived in Edinburgh with her many suitcases we met up with @thelorihamilton to find out about her show…and how it feels to have finally got here two years later than planned… pic.twitter.com/J1Mgaa3DAc — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) August 4, 2022

