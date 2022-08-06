THE REST IS STILL UNWRITTEN… SO WHAT KIND OF SONG WILL YOU SING?

Follow Oxford’s original all-female-identifying a cappella group on this coming-of-age journey. Hear the songs that soundtracked your first kiss, your first heartbreak, your first girls’ night out, as sung by your twenty-something self. Let the Oxford Belles sing you through seven decades of pop history, from Britney to Whitney, and show you all the mess and magic of being a woman.

The Belles may hail from one of the world’s best-known universities, but they couldn’t be further from your college choir. I’LL TELL YOU MINE is packed with clever choreography, bundles of charisma, and stories that stick in your mind. Whether you’re looking for discourse on the fragments of femininity, or just a sing-along session with your mates, the Belles have got you covered.

Established in 1995 to combat the University’s male-dominated music scene, the Belles have spread their message of female empowerment all over the world. In 2017, these real-life Barden Bellas earned the Pitch Perfect seal of approval when they collaborated with NBC on the release of the third film. The last twelve months have been some of their busiest, and their best. They’ve performed live at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, worked with Women’s Aid and Refuge to raise awareness of emotional abuse, and racked up tens of millions of views on their viral TikToks.

I’LL TELL YOU MINE marks the Belles’ first Fringe appearance since 2018. Armed with brand-new arrangements, all-new singers, and good old girl power, the Belles are back to sing the songs you’ll never forget like you’ve never heard them before.

Venue: theSpace@NiddryStreet (Lower Theatre)

Dates: 15-20 August 2022

Time: 16:50 for 16:55 (0hr50)

Ticket prices: 15-18 Aug, £9 / £7. 19-20 Aug, £10 / £8.

Venue box office: 0131 510 2384 / boxoffice.niddry@thespaceuk.com

Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / www.edfringe.com

Suitable for 12+.

Contains some strong language and distressing themes.

