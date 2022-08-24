The poetry of John Donne feels as fresh, funny and radiantly beautiful in the 21st century as it must have done in the 17th.

In her talk with Stuart Kelly, popular writer and academic Katherine Rundell gave a sparkling introduction to the man behind the phenomenal verses.

Her new biography, ‘Super-Infinite: The Transformations of John Donne’, paints a portrait of a true Renaissance man and shows us the many sides of the poet’s extraordinary life.

Edinburgh International Book Festival (edbookfest.co.uk) for a full programme of events

