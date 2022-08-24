Members of the 2022 Assembly Festival team gathered outside the festival’s eponymous home, Assembly Rooms on George Street, to celebrate 40 years at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Assembly Festival crew 1981 © William Burdett-Coutts

The team members recreated the very first team photo, captured by Artistic Director, William Burdett-Coutts in 1981.

Assembly Festival is Edinburgh’s longest running, and now one of the largest and most respected multi-venue operators at the Festival Fringe.

Assembly Festival crew 2022 © J.L. Preece

This year Assembly has presented over 200 shows across 25 performance spaces, spanning from the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh’s New Town, to its popular festival hub at Assembly George Square Gardens.

