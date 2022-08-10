The long-running Taraf de Haïdouks have toured the world for over three decades and can count the likes of Kronos Quartet and Danny Elfman amongst their fans.

Gheorghe ‘Caliu’ Anghel of Taraf de Caliu, Granny’s Green Steps, Edinburgh.10th August 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

A taraf is a Romanian folk ensemble and Taraf de Haïdouks, from the town of Clejani, Romania, are one of the most internationally successful examples of the polyphonic Roma sound.

Taraf de Caliu is made up of the founding members of Taraf de Haïdouks, bringing together legends of gypsy music such as violinist Gheorghe ‘Caliu’ Anghel, accordionist Marius Manole and cimbalom player Ionica Tanase.

The last generation of lăutari, these Romani musicians share incredible gypsy folk music distilled over several centuries.

Taraf de Caliu is on Wed 10 Aug at 8:00pm in Leith Theatre

Like this: Like Loading...