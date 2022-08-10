Alison Skilbeck’s critically acclaimed one-woman show, and 2016 sell-out Edinburgh Fringe hit, reveals the public and private life of one of the most extraordinary women of the 20th Century, Eleanor Roosevelt, from her daring trip to wartime Britain in 1942 to her unconventional partnership with President Roosevelt.

Granted special permission to use Eleanor’s diary and daily newspaper columns, this is the story of a passionate humanitarian, a woman beset by deep personal insecurities and tragedy, but one who never lost her passionate belief in the strength of the human spirit.

2022 is the 80th anniversary of Eleanor Roosevelt’s trip to Britain (1942) and also the 60th anniversary of her death in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crises.

Mrs Roosevelt Flies to London is on at Assembly George Square Studios from Aug 10-14, 16-29 at 10:25am

Tickets and other information

Warnings and additional info: Contains distressing themes – Age Category: 12 and above (12+)

