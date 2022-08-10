Winners of the 2019 Grammy award for Best World Music Album, Soweto Gospel Choir bring their Grammy-winning Freedom to Assembly Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Hailing from Soweto (South West Township), a town outside Johannesburg and home of Nelson Mandela and South Africa’s democratic movement, the three-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir continues to inspire audiences around the world with their powerful blend of African gospel, freedom songs, and international classics.

Comprising a line-up of 16 of South Africa’s best vocalists, these amazing performers have been spreading sheer joy to audiences across the globe for nearly two decades.

The Choir has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music including U2, the late Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Robert Plant, Celine Dion, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Josh Groban.

Performing from Aug 10-14, 16-21, 23-29 at Assembly Hall at 1.40 pm during the Fringe. Later in the year the Choir will tour in the UK and the USA.

