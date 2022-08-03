Join queer cabaret icon and performance tour-de-force Aidan Sadler as they take you on the award-winning journey to Tropicana!

Dandelion Cube Bike Tour, Calton Hill, Edinburgh. 2nd August 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Nothing is safe from ridicule so be led on an exploration of body image, heteronormativity and sometimes wearing a dress round the house on a muggy day.

At Tropicana audiences will experience belting 80’s synth-pop nostalgia punctuated with world class stand-up comedy.

Featuring electrifying 80’s hits from Spandau Ballet to ABC, Tropicana heads back to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe following its debut sell out and extended run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2021, Kings Head Theatre, London and Brighton Fringe to explore, bend and abuse the gender binary.

