Lost in Translation present an irresistibly colourful, loud and fun show for all the family. LiT are one of the UK’s leading contemporary circus companies and Guinness World Record holders.

With thrillingly spectacular circus skills, physical comedy, theatrical storytelling and slapstick, Hotel Paradiso sees the staff family tackle the scheming banker as he tries to possess the Hotel Paradiso.

Full of hijinks and impeccable clowning, Lost in Translation will treat audiences to heart-stopping aerial, stunning floor acrobatics and extraordinary juggling.

Venue – Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows

Dates – Aug 6-14, 16-21, 23-27

Time – 15:30

