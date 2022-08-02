The madcap comic play Classic! races through a multitude of classic novels at lightning speed in 60 minutes using some unlikely production styles.

Moby Dick becomes a sea shanty, Jane Eyre is a silent movie, Oliver Twist is a film noir and Black Beauty a pantomime… and that’s just scratching the surface!

Expect the unexpected! No previous literary experience required. A thrilling script by Coronation Street writers Lindsay Williams and Peter Kerry and direction by Joyce Branagh (sister of Kenneth) this brilliantly funny show is for everyone!

On at The Pleasance Courtyard Aug 3-7, 9-14, 16-21, 23-29 at 2:40pm

Phone: +44 (0)131 226 0002

+44 (0)131 226 0002 Email: accessbookings@edfringe.com

accessbookings@edfringe.com Textphone: +44 (0)7860 018 299

