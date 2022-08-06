Fun for children and families at the newest festival in town.

There’s a strong emphasis at the first Edinburgh Deaf Festival on providing family-friendly live entertainment – something that parents with deaf children often struggle to find.

During the festival there’s the chance to join Stephen Robinson, aka DeafMimo, for a children’s storytelling event performed through mime. 

DeafMimo is a Charlie Chaplin-loving performer with impressive facial expressions, comical movements and a hilarious show suitable for deaf and hearing audiences.

Tricky Ricky, four-time winner of the Scottish Children’s Entertainer of the Year Award, will be staging The Funny Punny Magic Show Magic Show with Sunny the Bunny for a riot of silly stunts and crazy magic.

Then there’s Once Upon a Raindrop where you can jump on a parachute with kangaroos in Australia, have a snowball fight with Polar bears in Antarctica and race with giraffes in Africa.

This is a cheerful and happy walkthrough show with magic tricks and sensory games for toddlers, where they get to participate to help an adventurous raindrop find her home.

