Barely Methodical Troupe brings you their five-star hit about group dynamics and camaraderie. Their physical prowess is deftly deployed, as tumbling, flying and catching become challenges and opportunities for individual bids for recognition.

KIN was an instant hit with audiences and critics, playing sell-out shows at the Roundhouse and London International Mime Festival 2022. BMT is at the forefront of a new kind of physical performance, creating highly entertaining shows that mix the show-stopping acrobatics of circus with the emotional punch of theatre.

‘KIN’ is on at The Assembly Rooms 4-28 August at 15:05

Tickets and further information – KIN | Events | Assembly Festival · in Edinburgh in 2022

