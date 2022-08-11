75th Edinburgh International Film Festival takes place between 12 and 20 August and includes 87 new features, 12 short film programmes, and two large scale retrospectives that celebrate the 2022 Theme of the 50th Anniversary of the Women’s Film Festival in new Creative Director Kristy Matheson’s inaugural edition.

Auld Reekie Roller Derby members l-r – ‘Rasca’ – Inma de Reyes, ‘Pea’ – Paula Lacey, ‘Astron’Amy’ – Amy Parent and ‘Kilja’ – Karen Lilja O’Brien© 2022 J.L. Preece

The opening weekend will also see the return of the much-loved Film Fest in the City, a free programme of outdoor screenings taking place in St Andrew Square.

2022 EIFF Launch, St. Andrew’s Sq. Edinburgh, 11th Aug 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

To celebrate the opening of the Festival and its free programme in St Andrew Square which features, among many others, 2009 hit and Drew Barrymore directorial debut ‘Whip It’ about an all-female roller derby team, Edinburgh’s own Auld Reekie Roller Derby posed for pictures, in costume and with their skates on!

To browse the full programme visit www.edfilmfest.org.uk.

