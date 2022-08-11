Nairn’s, the UK’s number one producer of oatcakes and one of the UK’s biggest gluten-free brands, has scooped 10 wins at the prestigious Great Taste Awards 2022, which is its biggest haul to date.

Another highlight for Nairn’s this year is receiving the esteemed 2 star award for the first time – for not one, but two of its products.

The full list of Nairn’s wins include:

2* Salted Caramel Oat Biscuits

2* Gluten-Free Cracked Black Pepper Wholegrain Crackers

1* Multigrain Oatcakes

1* Chocolate Orange Oat Biscuits

1* Gluten-Free Choc Chip Biscuit Breaks

1* Gluten-Free Fruit Biscuit Breaks

1* Rough Oatcakes

1* Organic Scottish Oatcakes

1* Gluten-Free Original Wholegrain Crackers

1* Gluten-Free Super Seeded Crackers

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, Great Taste Awards is one of the most prestigious food and drink awards worldwide, with more than 14,000 products put through a rigorous blind judging process.

Emma Heath, Head of Marketing at Nairn’s, commented: “We are always delighted to be recognised at Great Taste Awards, and pleased to see that each year more and more Nairn’s products have been given stars. We are proud to display the familiar black and gold logo on our winning packs, which include an exciting mix of new and well-known varieties from our range.”

The 2022 winning list includes both sweet and savoury SKUs, with an almost equal split between regular and gluten-free varieties. Emma Heath added: “Alongside health and versatility, great taste has always been at the heart of everything that we do at Nairn’s. Receiving 10 Great Taste Awards is a testament to that, and the fact that our wins include six gluten-free varieties shows that we never compromise on taste.“

