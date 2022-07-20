Clyde Munro acquisitions gather pace with more in pipeline.

The largest exclusively Scottish dental group now has more than 500,000 patients under its care and will soon secure its 70th practice following a spate of acquisitions.

Since the start of the year a number of dental practices from throughout Scotland have joined Clyde Munro Dental Group, taking it to 69 practices and more than 200 dentists and 500 staff.

Early into 2022 the Glasgow business snapped up dental practices in Bathgate, Balerno and Maybole, while in the last quarter it has acquired in Dunfermline, Oban, Arbroath, Paisley, Thurso, Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Having launched in 2015 with just seven practices, approximately one in 11 Scots are now patients within its network.

Kirsty Dace, Chief Development Officer at Clyde Munro, said: “It has been a very busy first half of 2022 with an average of three practices joining the group in each month.

“It’s a dynamic we hope will continue into the second half of the year and we are on the verge of concluding a number of further acquisitions.

“Our stated ambition is to become Scotland’s ‘local dentist’ and we will continue to look for opportunities where well-established dental practice owners are looking for a timely exit, or may want to ease the administrative requirements of running a demanding business.”

Kirsty Dace

“We are committed to delivering outstanding standards in patient care in Scotland and with more than one third of our dental practices located outside of Scotland’s main cities that commitment extends equally to rural communities as it does to large centres of population.”

Banking and wealth management specialist, Investec, provided a further £25 million of investment in February to support Clyde Munro’s ambitious growth strategy.

The group has launched various initiatives to become Scotland’s environmentally friendly dentist, including switching all practices to a renewable energy provider, switching its fleet of vehicles to electric cars, removing plastic cups and enrolling in dental waste recycling schemes. It aims to be net zero by 2030.

Like this: Like Loading...