Earlier today (Wed. 20th July) Edinburgh International Film Festival announced the programme for its fully in-person 75th Anniversary edition this year. The dynamic programme of cinema screenings, live performance and industry dialogues in Edinburgh in the heart of the August festival season welcomes attending UK & international filmmakers to present their work.

EIFF is pleased to be working with its venue partners across the city centre including Filmhouse Cinema, Cameo Picturehouse, Everyman Edinburgh at the St James Quarter, Vue Edinburgh Omni and outdoors with Film Fest in the City in St Andrew Square, to offer audiences a warm welcome back to the big screen.

This year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival programme has been brought together by a team of programmers led by Kristy Matheson, Creative Director of the Festival. Alongside Kristy, the EIFF Programming Team consists of Manish Agarwal, Anna Bogutskaya, Rafa Sales Ross, Kate Taylor, Abigail Addison (animation programmer); Short Film Programmers – Jenny Clarke (narrative) Rohan Crickmar (non-fiction), Black Box Programmer – Lydia Beilby; Retrospective Curator (2022 Theme) Kim Knowles.

Kristy Matheson, Creative Director of EIFF said: “For our 75th anniversary, we’ve embraced the very essence of cinema – from its production to its exhibition, it’s a truly collective pursuit. Working alongside a talented team of programmers and festival producers to craft our 2022 programme has been joyous. I’m excited to share our programme with you today and look forward to welcoming audiences back to EIFF this August.”

Isabel Davis, Executive Director, Screen Scotland said: “Kristy’s exciting programme of international and Scotland made cinema, the refocusing of the Festival’s major award, and a great set of special events brings clarity and vision to the festival in its 75th year.”

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “I am delighted to see such a jam-packed programme of events for this very special 75th Edinburgh International Film Festival. With dozens of films and a host of premieres set to be screened and with us all able to attend venues in-person, I am sure this year’s event will be a fantastic success.”

Cllr Val Walker, Culture and Communities Convener said: “Once again we are proud to support the Edinburgh International Film Festival in its 75th anniversary year. This year’s programme is exciting and to have the festival back fully in-person is a huge milestone as we emerge from the pandemic. We can also look forward to welcoming participants from across Scotland who will have opportunities to participate in the film talent development programme strand. Moreover, there will be an accessible programme of workshops, classes and events for young people throughout the Festival.”

EIFF is supported by Screen Scotland, the PLACE Programme (a partnership between the Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council and the Edinburgh Festivals), the Scottish Government through the Festivals Expo Fund and the PLACE Resilience Fund, the City of Edinburgh Council, EventScotland part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate, and the BFI Audience Fund, awarding National Lottery funding.

Tickets go on sale to Filmhouse Members and Screen Saver Passholders today at 12noon and on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday 22nd July.

