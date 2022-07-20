It is not entirely unexpected that a snagging list is compiled at the completion of a major building project. The £47 million Meadowbank Sports Centre has just opened its doors and it has been divulged that the list of matters requiring attention from the contractors was 600 items long.

The list as well as Covid caused delays to the opening of the new Meadowbank and included mould on the wall and urine stains.

A freedom of information request (FOI) revealed a variety of issues identified with the new £47 million facility when it was handed to the council by contractors Graham Construction just last month.

The state-of-the-art community sports complex, stadium and running track, which replaces the original Meadowbank built to host the 1970 Commonwealth Games, opened on Tuesday around two years late and £2 million over the original budget.

In June Edinburgh Leisure reported “the usual snagging issues” were being dealt with ahead of its opening.

An FOI submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service shows that in total, 686 defects were discovered across the three floors upon inspection by council officials.

These included urine stains in one of the men’s toilets, mould on one of the walls and a hole in the wall of a female staff changing room.

A drain full of rubble, a disabled toilet with doors that were “not wide enough”, moss discovered behind a changing room toilet and a leaking shower hose were also narrated.

Poor and unfinished paintwork throughout the building was noted and pointed out to the contractors along with various cracked floor tiles, stained carpets and paint spilled on the floor.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said the discovery of nearly 700 faults was “expected”, adding the number of snagging issues typically found in a newly-built house is between 50 and 150.

The council confirmed the contractor has dealt with “the vast majority” of issues and “some minor ones such as bits of paintwork” are outstanding.

June Peebles

June Peebles, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Leisure, said: “It’s usual for there to be snagging issues, especially with a building of this size, and we have been working with The City of Edinburgh Council and the main contractor to address the issues to ensure that many of them will be completed before we open.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers old and new to this multi-million-pound investment which will provide countless opportunities for Edinburgh citizens to be active and will undoubtedly contribute to the well-being of our City.”

Ms Peebles spoke to The Edinburgh Reporter ahead of the opening:

The new venue supports accessible participation, and has a changing places toilet as well as lifts and step free ground floor access. Facilities include two multi-sport games halls with seating, where LED lighting on the floor can change what type of court is being played there, three fitness studios and a gym with triple the number of exercise stations that the previous Meadowbank had.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “We are delighted with the new Meadowbank Sports Centre – I believe it will be one of the best facilities for community and club sport in the country. I hope the fantastic – and top of the range – facilities will encourage people to get more active and more often. I was very impressed when I was given my first look and I’m confident members old and new will be too.”

