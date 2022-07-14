Traffic on North Bridge has been disrupted for some time, and is now restricted only to southbound traffic. The closure for northbound vehicles will remain in place until after the festival as contractors have found more to repair than was first thought.

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “This is an extremely complex project to refurbish Edinburgh’s iconic North Bridge and to ensure its longevity as a key link from the north to the south of the city. The historic nature of the project, the age of the structure and its heritage value finds the team uncovering previously concealed elements of the bridge which require significant specialist work.

“The one-way system on the bridge means this work can be undertaken safely, both on top of the bridge deck and below the road level. Extending the length of time this traffic management is in place will mean the Council can complete this section as quickly and as safely as possible. The city engineers tell me it is necessary that these works continue throughout the festival and well into next year. I have been assured that the Council are putting additional measures in place to ensure pedestrian safety.

“We’re communicating with local residents, businesses and stakeholders, as well as Lothian Buses, to make sure they’re up-to-date with the changes, and there are clearly signed diversions in place. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience at this time, and look forward to the completion of the project, which will return this Category A Designated structure to its full glory.

“I’ve asked that Councillors receive more regular updates on progress going forward, along with details of any budget pressures.”

Works on North Bridge Traffic management is in place on the North Bridge to allow essential repair and replacement works to the concrete deck. Upon opening up the carriageway, further inspections and investigations revealed the poor condition of the concrete within the central part of the deck – the ‘central bay’. This will necessitate the full replacement of this bay along the entire length of the bridge. Originally it was anticipated that only about 35% of this bay would require replacement. This central bay is not currently subject to motor traffic and is not considered a health and safety issue at present. However, it is essential that these works continue and are completed as soon as possible. Since November 2021 traffic has been restricted to one southbound lane only,with pedestrians restricted to the eastern footpath. Northbound bus traffic is being diverted via Chambers Street, George IV Bridge and the Mound. Given the significant additional extent of replacement works, this diversion will need to be extended to Spring 2023. Work will continue through the festival (as was always planned). Various communications, signage, diversions, and traffic control measures have been implemented to minimise disruption, with continuous review with key stakeholders and improvements made where possible. This extension to plans has been shared via close communication with Lothian Buses and the City-Wide Traffic Management Group Briefings have been issued to local councillors, local stakeholders and businesses.

