CITY STAYCATIONERS HEADING FOR THE PADDOCKS

Latest development from Camelot Holiday Park offers luxury holiday homes with a real attention to detail.

Cumbria is a popular destination for Scots, and this well established, family run holiday park at Longtown near Carlisle is setting out its stall with a new development of fourteen industry leading holiday homes. The Paddocks is the latest holiday home ownership opportunity from Camelot Holiday Park.

Three top manufacturers – Victory, Atlas and ABI – come together to create an idyllic, luxury development, with prices from £29,995. Victory holiday homes offer a boutique, luxury feel, with some models complete with statement wallpaper designs, sleek black accessories, pendant lighting and gold accent handles throughout. Master bedrooms have functional dressing closets and an en-suite. Available in two or three bedroom options, there’s plenty of space for additional family members or guests to staycation in style.

Also available is the Debonair from Atlas, the latest interpretation of the highest specification in the Atlas range. Equipped throughout with the finest quality free-standing furniture, gorgeous fittings and furnishings, it’s a holiday home styled to deliver luxury and sophistication.

Making up the trio of fantastic manufacturers is ABI whose holiday homes include electric fires, fixed dining room seating, soft close hinges on doors and drawers in the luxury fitted kitchens, and a stunning matt finish Sandstone aluminium cladding on the outside of the property.

Fully decorated and furnished, the holiday homes are complete with open plan, light filled interiors, fully fitted kitchens with integrated appliances, and decked outside areas, so that buyers can start enjoying the surroundings straight away. Open twelve months of the year, Camelot Holiday Park is a safe and secure family run park, the perfect base from which to enjoy day trips to both the Scottish Borders and the North Lakes.

“The Paddocks is already proving very popular,” said park owner, William Stewart. “It’s a peaceful and beautifully located spot where buyers can have privacy and relax. If you have your own holiday home you can come here anytime you want, without the hassle of wondering if you will find availability at another park at a time to suit. Many self catering properties are already fully booked out, such has been the demand this year.”

“Our suppliers are the best – we know and trust them,” added William Stewart, “We’re attracting buyers from north and south of the Border.”

“We’d urge interested parties to get in touch if they want to secure a prime pitch at The Paddocks. All holiday home sales up until the end of July will qualify for a free Weber BBQ as a gift from us. Enjoying cooking outside on your deck is one of the great joys of these properties. We still have some holiday homes available in the main park too, so please get in touch for a tour and we will show you what we have to offer.”

www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk

