Hibs completed their pre-season programme with a 1-0 victory against English Championship side, Norwich City at Easter Road this afternoon.

But the victory came at a cost with Aiden McGeady picking up an early injury in the ill-tempered game.

Lee Johnson made three changes from the midweek Premier Sports Cup encounter with Greenock Morton – with two of those enforced.

David Marshall missed out through sickness and Chris Cadden due to injury. Their replacements were Kevin Dąbrowski and Josh Campbell.

The final change saw Jair Tavares start in the place of Christian Doidge, who dropped to the substitutes bench.

Norwich had the first chance but Dąbrowski did well to save a deflected from Jon Rowe.

In the 19th minute McGeady was unable to continue and was replaced by Doidge.

Hibs almost opened the scoring when Ewan Henderson’s cross dropped to Elias Melkersen but his effort flew wide.

Gunn whose dad Bryan played for Hibs did well to deny Melkersen with his legs following a scramble in the visitors’ box.

Then just before the break Hibs took the lead after Joe Newell’s cross was nodded back across goal by Doidge and Melkersen swept it home from close range.

The Hibs striker’s jersey was being pulled at the time so had he not scored a penalty was on the cards.

Johnson made a number of changes at the restart and with Robbie Hamilton denied by Tim Krul before Doidge’s did well to control a cross on his chest but angled drive drifted just wide of the far post.

The Welshman claimed to have been fouled in the act of shooting but the referee wasn’t interested.

Doidge had another chance just moments later when he ran onto a floated cross from Runar Hauge but his header went wide.

With five minutes remaining Momodou Bojang saw an effort blocked by Hills as we again threatened the Norwich goal.

In the final seconds Dabrowski did well to deny former Celtic striker Teemu Pukki and Hibs ran out winners.

Hibs: Dąbrowski, Miller (Hauge 74’), Porteous (McClelland 46’), Kenneh (Delferrière 46’), Tavares (Blaney 46’), Newell (Hamilton 46’), Henderson (Tait 46’), Melkersen (Bojang 46’), Campbell (MacIntyre 46’), Bushiri (McGregor 46’), McGeady (Doidge 19’). Substitute not used: Johnson.

Norwich City: Gunn (Krul 60’), Hugill (McLean 81’), Sorensen (Riley 60’), Hernandez, Giannoulis (Kamara 60’), Idah (Pukki 75’), Rowe (Sargent 81’), Tomkinson, Gibbs, Hills (McCallum 88’), Shipley. Substitutes not used: McGovern, Aarons.

Referee: Alan Muir.

Referee: Alan Muir.

Attendance: 9,495.

