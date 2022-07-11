The Scottish Government is to pause the super sponsorship visa process for displaced Ukrainains in a bid to ensure those who have already applied are given the best attention.

The number of people the government promised to help in March was initially 3,000, and this has been exceeded with 21,256 visas issued naming a Scottish sponsor – which is a fifth of the UK total.

And in an effort to deal with the issue of finding temporary accommodation the passenger ship M/S Victoria will be docked in Leith to provide an additional 739 rooms.

Those arriving from Ukraine require safe accommodation and the government says a temporary pause in the programme will be in place from 13 July for three months.

The number of visa applications has risen by a fifth in the week to 5 July, visas issued have risen by 27% and the number of those arriving under the scheme has risen by a fifth the government has assessed that this pause is now necessary.

In North Lanarkshire 200 unused council properties are to be refurbished with funding of £5 million provided by the government.

Additional staff will be deployed in “surge teams” to assist all local authorities moving from temporary to longer term accommodation.

The Wheatley Group will make 300 homes available for Ukrainians all over Scotland.

Minister with Special Responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray will also meet today with Lord Harrington, UK Minister for Refugees, to seek clarity on existing funding arrangements for the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme and, given the very high demand experienced by the Welsh and Scottish Government schemes, ask whether the UK Government will consider introducing its own super sponsor arrangements

Mr Gray said: “As a nation Scotland has risen in solidarity with Ukrainians in their hour of need. I am proud that thanks in large part to our super sponsor scheme, we are now providing safe accommodation to the most Ukrainians per head of population in the UK.

“We have been able to ensure thousands of people displaced by Russia’s horrific and illegal war were able to travel immediately and receive support and a place to stay without the need to be matched with a private host first.

“Our absolute priority has been to respond quickly to support those forced to flee their homeland and I thank all local authorities, third sector organisations, the private sector and the public, who have all mobilised in a major effort to help – together we have coordinated accommodation and delivered essential services at a large scale and in a very short space of time.

“With a recent decrease in people applying for private sponsorship in England, and Wales having paused their own scheme, the number of applications naming the Scottish Government as sponsor has increased considerably in recent weeks. For this reason we have taken the incredibly difficult decision to follow Wales in pausing our scheme so we can continue to provide a high level of support and care to everyone who has already been granted a visa.

“We will review our position in three months, but of course if circumstances change during that time we will bring that date forward. In the meantime we are taking significant action to increase the capacity of our temporary accommodation and are also boosting our matching system to maximise the number of displaced people placed with volunteer hosts who have completed the necessary safeguarding checks.”

