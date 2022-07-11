Drum Property Group has renovated the office space in the red sandstone building which locals fought to keep, and the space is now available for let as business suites.

The offices are on the upper floor of the “Red Sandstone” which fronts Leith Walk are on one side of the £50 million residential development site where Drum has just begun construction. Before the campaign to Save Stead’s Place the parade of shops below was occupied by a wide variety of businesses all of whom were served notice by the developer – and all moved out except the pub Leith Depot which has continued on – at times from month to month. The ground floor is also expected to be available to rent later in the summer.

Graeme Bone, Drum’s Group Managing Director said: “Sitting above a vibrant retail parade containing shops, cafés, restaurants and a popular bar these sympathetically restored office suites provide an ideal small business location in the diverse and dynamic community of Leith.

“Directly connected to the tram, cycle and bus networks and only 10-minutes from the city centre, The Red Sandstone is the gateway to the new Stead’s Place residential development to the rear, connecting Leith Walk to the green space and sanctuary of Pilrig Park, a five-minute walk away. We hope the refurbished building will, once again provide a distinctive focal point and destination for Leith Walk, continuing the rich tradition of diversity and independence which makes the area such an exciting destination in which to live, work and visit.”

The ground floor of the Red Sandstone building is currently being let to a variety of retail and food and beverage operators, with tenants expected to start taking occupancy later this summer.

