The young people of Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre were exemplary during the pandemic, delivering food packs to those who were isolating and staying at home in the immediate area. Now they have partnered with the Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) to produce a hip-hop music video and three songs recorded in a music studio.

This is all part of the Amplify Project supported by the EIF, Vox Liminis and Screen Education Edinburgh. Those who took part in Amplify were coached by musicians Kim Edgar, Louise McCraw, Nova Scotia the Truth and Louis Abbot of Admiral Fallow.

Amplify has given the young people a voice to express themselves through music and share their thoughts with a wider audience. The issues covered include mental health, bullying, knife crime, and the negative perceptions of young people.

Following the success of the first Amplify project, a second group of 25 young people at Goodtrees have started the song writing process, with additional support from Louis Abbot of Admiral Fallow.

ALL PHOTOS RYAN BUCHANAN

Caroline Donald, Head of Learning & Engagement at Edinburgh International Festival said: “After learning about this incredible group of young people from Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre who actively looked after their community, particularly the older residents, during lockdown, we wanted to design a project that would give something fun and creative back to them, in recognition of everything they did for other people. We were acutely aware of how much young people had been through during the pandemic and how much they had missed out on, so we wanted to create a vehicle for them to creatively explore these experiences.

“The young people are rightly proud of their recently released tracks and music video but, for me, the magic of Amplify lies not in the product, but in the process. The International Festival has made a long-term investment in this community and built up a valuable relationship with Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre. Thanks to the success of the project, we’re now working with a second group of 25 young people who are currently writing their own songs and I look forward to continuing this journey of exploration together.”

Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre is a creative community-focused project based in Craigour and Moredun in Edinburgh. It supports young people in disadvantaged communities learn creative and technical skills and, in doing so, to unlock their full potential.

John Beatson, Manager at Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre said: “The second phase of the Amplify project has been a great success. We’re so fortunate to have a strong partnership with Edinburgh International Festival, allowing us to bring such an amazing experience to local young people.



“The project has given our young people the opportunity to tell their own stories in a new and creative way. It’s been a real outlet for them, and they’ve been able to connect with their thoughts and feelings through song writing and recording.



“The music they have been working on is fantastic, with real meaning, highlighting the effects of different issues the have been facing, but also optimism for the future. We can’t wait to hear the final versions of the songs.”

This project is made possible by the support of the International Festival’s Learning & Engagement Partner Baillie Gifford Investment Managers.

Like this: Like Loading...