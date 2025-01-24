The world premiere of a new play, Make It Happen, by James Graham (Sherwood, Dear England), will open Edinburgh International Festival 2025, and will star Succession’s Brian Cox who returns to Scottish stages for the first time in a decade.

The story is set in Edinburgh and explores Scotland’s pivotal role in the global financial crash of 2008.

Brian Cox is the pioneering Scottish economist and philosopher Adam Smith, in this “bitingly funny” new satire brought to life by Andrew Panton, Artistic Director of Dundee Rep Theatre.

This is a co-production by three Scottish major arts companies: the International Festival, The National Theatre of Scotland, and Dundee Rep.

Nicola Benedetti, Edinburgh International Festival Director, said: “We are extremely proud to present a brand-new play by James Graham, Make It Happen which will open the 2025 International Festival in August. This co-commission with the National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing vital Scottish stories to the world stage, and invites us to examine events that took place in Edinburgh but rippled across the globe.

Illuminating this year’s festival theme The Truth We Seek, Make it Happen exemplifies the level of ambition and thought-provoking work that defines the Edinburgh International Festival. We cannot wait to see you there.”

Brian Cox, CBE. Photo Colin Hutton

James Graham and Andrew Panton PR Photos – Photo credit James Chapelard

