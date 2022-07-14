A large crew and cast of extras assembled in the New Town on Thursday morning on Moray Place and a couple of nearby streets with horses and carriages a part of the entourage.

The production is called The Debutante and some filming has already taken place at Carolside House in the Borders.

The production is a TV drama set in 1890s New York, although the horses and carriages used today carried the name of a men’s tailor in London. It is reported that the drama is produced by The Forge Entertainment known for Elizabeth 1 from 2005. The company has also worked on Channel 4 productions such as Skins.

