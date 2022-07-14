The Armadale Stellar Devils welcome new signings Lee Complin and Elliot Kelly for Friday’s visit by the Kent Royals (tapes-up 7.30pm) and believe that they can break their duck of victories for the season.

Royals have enjoyed some good results this season, including wins over Berwick and Leicester, and they track two of the best riders in the National Development League (NDL) in Ben Morley and Alfie Bowtell.

They will give a major test to the home heat leaders including Complin, but the Devils think they can trump the top two with a more solid side.

Complin rode for Newcastle earlier this season, but sadly the Tyneside team are no longer racing, so all-action Lee brings his talents to Armadale.

Elliot Kelly is a former winner of the Caledonian Championship at Armadale and has reversed an early-season decision to pull out of the sport.

Complin said: “I did notice the Devils had been struggling a bit, that’s just speedway so, hopefully, with these changes we can start getting some points on the board.

“I am coming here to share as much support and knowledge on and off the track as I can. I have been captain at Stoke and Berwick so I feel I can be a good influence. It is all about building morale and forming a team.”

Friday's match will be live streamed

STELLAR DEVILS: Lee Complin, Josh Embleton, Tom Woolley (capt), Elliot Kelly, Danny Phillips, Gregor Millar, Lewis Millar

ROYALS: Alfie Bowtell, Jamie Halder, Danno Verge (capt), Connor King , Ben Morley, Chris Watts, Sam Woolley

